Donate your silver for Air Ambulance anniversary

A wide range of silver-themed donations are being sought by the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, which will help support the life-saving service as part of their 25th Anniversary celebrations.

The local Air Ambulance has recently launched its brand-new ‘Donate Your Silver’ fundraising initiative, which asks members of the public to donate their silver items throughout the Charity’s silver anniversary year.

From silver coins and jewellery to silver clothing and bric-a-brac, every donation received will help the charity’s life-saving crew continue to respond to the most serious 999 calls across the two counties 365 days a year.

The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance hopes this simple but fun way of raising funds will help give their fundraising efforts a boost, as the charity prepares to launch a full 7 days a week, 24-hour service by the end of 2019.

Vitally, this exciting move will see the charity needing to raise even more funds, as the cost to provide a full 24-hour service will increase from £2.5 million per year to around £4 million.

George Overton, Director of Fundraising and Communications at the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, said: “Celebrating our 25th Anniversary is a huge milestone for our charity and we are truly touched to have been able to help so many people who are suffering from the most serious of illnesses and traumatic injuries.

“As we receive no direct Government funding, we rely solely on donations from the local communities we serve. Without their continued support, we would not be able to continue providing this life-saving service across the two counties.

“Our new ‘Donate Your Silver’ initiative is something that everyone can get involved with.

“Whether you have pre-loved silver items, to even saving your 20ps to fill a Smarties tube, every donation we receive will help our pilots, doctors and paramedics to continue saving many more lives every single day.”

Each year, the crew at the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance is dispatched to approximately 1,000 incidents across the two counties; from young children to elderly grandparents who are suffering from the most serious of illnesses and devastating injuries.

Since its humble beginnings in 1994, the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance has seen the service evolve over the last 25 years; from those early days when the Ambucopter could only fly when the charity had raised enough funds to do so and speed was of the essence, to now, where the life-saving crew is able to provide the equivalent of a hospital A&E department directly at the scene of an incident.

Anyone who would like to Donate Your Silver to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and support this new initiative, you can request your very own supporter pack by emailing fundraising@ambucopter.org.uk/

You can also visit one of their 10 charity shops across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire to donate your pre-loved silver items.

To find your nearest shop, visit www.ambucopter.org.uk.