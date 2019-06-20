Doggie event at Woodhall Spa

Jubilee Park has a special event for dogs this Sunday, June 23, and families are welcome too!

No show experience or fancy pedigree is needed to compete in the many fun classes at the Bark in the Park event.

Classes this year are: Best Puppy, Junior Handler (up to 16 years old), Most Handsome Dog, Prettiest Bitch, Waggiest Tail, Best Two Dogs (same breed and mismatched), Golden Oldies (from 8 yrs old), Best Rescue, Fancy Dress, Best 6 Legs (owner’s legs and dog’s legs).

There are rosettes for 1st to 5th places and other prizes. There is also a trophy and rosettes for Best in Show and Reserve Best in Show.

Registration starts at 10am, with entry £2 per class. Judging starts at 11am and runs throughout the day.

There will also be an agility course and a Hoopers Course to try out, plus a good range of stalls will be offering merchandise for owners and their pet pooches too.

For full details visit www.jubileepark woodhallspa.co.uk