Dennis was still a menace!

Storm Dennis still managed to cause problems last weekend – even though the area ‘escaped’ the worst of the weather.

A week after Storm Ciara hit the region, Dennis’s strong winds and heavy rain overnight on Saturday and into Sunday morning did spark fears of flooding.

Flooded farmland near the village of Belchford on Sunday morning. The River Waring flows just in front of the trees in the background. Photo: John Fieldhouse

The River Bain was worryingly close to breaking its banks near Tesco on Sunday morning.

However, Horncastle’s multi-million pound flood defences near Hemingby were in operation and again are thought to have saved the town from flooding.

There were no official reports of damage to properties although large areas of farmland were submerged – and a number of roads were affected by standing water.

Horncastle Police staged patrols across the district on Sunday, urging drivers to slow down.

The River Bain in Horncastle last Sunday afternoon - it would have been a test for an Olympic slalom competitor. Photo: Lindi Taylor

Police reported some rural roads were under water but none appeared to be closed.

It was a similar story in Coningsby and Woodhall Spa although alerts for the Bain and River Witham remained in force yesterday (Monday).

The Environment Agency said on Sunday: “River levels have risen around Horncastle as a result of heavy rainfall associated with Storm Dennis.

“ The River Bain will remain at a constant high level whilst the Flood Storage Reservoir is in operation.

The River Bain in Horncastle came within inches of breaking its banks on Sunday morning. Photo: John Fieldhouse

“There has been some flooding of low lying land and roads close to the river today.

“We expect the river to remain high throughout the next few days.

“Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

“We are constantly monitoring river levels, and have staff in the field checking for blockages and clearing weed screens.”

Horncastle Police check out a flooded rural road that was still passable with care last Sunday morning. Photo: Horncastle Police

There was a similar alert for the Witham with levels expected to remain high although the agency said it did not expect any properties would be flooded.

Farmers, already reeling from the devastating floods earlier this winter, were again left counting the costs.

Storm Dennis will have done little to ease warnings of a shortage of wheat – and other crops – later this year.

Locally, the Wolds Wildlife Park closed on Sunday due to bad weather.

The park did open on Friday and Saturday and re-opened on Monday for the half-term holidays.

In a statement, the park’s owners Andrew Riddel and Tracy Walters said: “Remember everyone, this is a new park and a chance to catch a look at how we are progressing with work here.

“Our amenities are basic – we are still relying on ‘porta loos’ as our toilet block will not be completed until May.

“We do have refreshments available and our new baby zebra should be visible in the paddock, weather permitting. “

Slightly further afield, several events were called off, because of the weather, including Market Rasen races, while there were reports of flooding in the west of the county where sections of the A1 were closed on Sunday.