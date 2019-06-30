Defibrillator installed for Mareham le Fen residents

A village near Coningsby now has a second defibrillator thanks to efforts by its bowls club.

Noel Bush came up with the idea to install a defibrillator at Mareham le Fen Bowls Club, who meet at the village hall three to four times a week.

The Horncastle News spoke to Noel, who has been a member for 30 years, and current chairman Pete Smith, who has been a member for 15 years.

They explained: “There are a lot of older people who live in Mareham le Fen.

“The population is growing, especially with a new 30-home housing development coming soon.

“The majority of our bowls players are retired also.

“The defibrillator is as much for the village as it is for the bowls club.

“The response from the local community has been really positive.”

The defibrillator was purchased through Horncastle-based charity LIVES.

Noel put in an application to the National Lottery Big Lottery Fund, and within a fortnight of the decision, the life-saving device was installed.

There are now two defibs installed in Mareham le Fen, but due to the aging population in the village and its rural location, Noel and Pete would like to see an additional two devices installed in the future.

Kirsty Raywood, Head of Sales at LIVES, commented: “LIVES would like to say a thank you to the bowls club in Mareham Le Fen for recognising how important it is that their community has community public access defibrillators and for raising the funds to purchase their community public access defibrillator through LIVES.

“Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) happens around 30,000 times a year in the UK, making it one of the UK’s biggest killers.

“The potential for saving a life is dependent on time.

“In rural areas, it takes time to get medical help so defibrillators have a very important role to play in helping to save lives in rural communities.

“SCA can happen to anyone at any time and it is not age related - it is better to be safe than sorry.”

• If you would like to find out more about purchasing a defibrillator thorugh LIVES, email training@lives.org.uk or call 01507 525999.

• A CPR and defib awareness course will be held at Mareham le Fen Bowls Club on Monday, July 15, from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Residents are encouraged to come along and learn more about performing CPR and using a defibrillator.

Refreshments will be available.