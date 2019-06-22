Defibrillator installed at Tattershall Lakes after huge donations

An anonymous donation of more than £800 has helped to secure a community defibrillator for owners at Tattershall Lakes Country Park.

Kevin Downing lives at Tattershall Lakes Country Park and with help from Claire Hughes, a JustGiving page was set up last month to buy a defibrillator.

In five days, £2,000 was raised thanks to a donation of £500 from the manager at Tattershall Lakes Country Park, and an anonymous donation of £860.

Kevin explained: “I am a LIVES responder so sometimes I have a defibrillator in my car, but as we share kits with fellow responders the local community never know when I have the defibrillator with me.”

The lifesaving device was installed at the end of last month.

Kevin is planning to hold sessions at his home to teach fellow owners how to use the device in an emergency until paramedics arrive.

Kevin will get a notification each time the defibrillator is removed from its cabinet, and can also track where the device is being used.

Kevin would like to thank all those who helped to raise the funds to purchase the defibrillator - especially the person/s who anonymously donated £860.

The lifesaving device was purchased through the Yorkshire Ambulance Service

The Horncastle News contacted Yorkshire Ambulance Service for a comment.

Are you the person/s who anonymously donated £860, or do you know who is?

Kevin and fellow owners would love to say thank you in person.

Email georgia.burrows@jpimedia.co.uk if you know more.