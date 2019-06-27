Deer safari for Spa WI

Members of Spa Afternoon WI got out and about this month, with a visit to Stourton Estates Deer Park.

The visit included a motorised tour of the park and they were able to see many deer, some with impressive antlers.

Spa Afternoon WI on a deer safari EMN-190627-173638001

Lunch was provided.

There was a possibility the visit would have to be cancelled at one time because of the bad weather forecast, but in fact the weather turned out fine and everyone thoroughly enjoyed the trip.

They will be back at St Peter’s Hall for their next meeting, on July 10 at 2pm.