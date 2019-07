Stourton Estates, just outside Baumber, will be holding an open day on July 28.

Go along to see the deer calves, take your bike, run, jog or wander around the estate, or simply enjoy the surroundings with a cup of coffee and the Sunday newspapers.

Deer safaris are available to book for the day too.

Light refreshments and home-made cake will also be available.

The event is dog friendly, but dogs must be on a lead.

Visit www.stourtonestates.co.uk for more information.