D-Day heroes are awarded top French honour

These days you’ll find 94-year-old Harry Archer sitting quietly in his immaculate bungalow in Woodhall Spa.

It was a different story 75 years ago when Harry played a vital role in the D-Day landings.

And, to mark his bravery, he was one of two local World War Two veterans to be presented the Legion d’honneur one of France’s top awards for military bravery.

After the 70th anniversary of D-Day in 2014, the French government announced that it wished to award the Légion d’honneur to all surviving veterans for their service in defence of France during the war.

Harry and fellow veteran Bert Hammond were presented with their honours at the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight headquarters at RAF Coningsby last week.

The ceremony took place in the hangar of the BBMF where two of the Spitfires (AB910 and MK356) that were used in D-Day operations are maintained in airworthy condition.

Station Commander, Group Captain Mark Flewin, presented the awards, and said:“Hearing the stories of these brave men brings to life what they did in the defence of their country.

“We are privileged to have them here today and to be able to witness this recognition of their service.“

Harry was only 18 when he started training for D-Day on the West Coast of Scotland, practising driving from landing craft into surf on terrain similar to that on the Normandy coast.

He set sail from London for Gold Beach on June 3 or 4, 1944.

His lorry was transferred onto a landing craft on ‘D-Day+2’.

He drove off the landing craft into the surf and up onto the beach, finally setting up his signal post on the ridge overlooking utilising a large bomb crater as cover.

Harry established communications between forward Allied troops and the bridgehead.

He connected an underwater cable which linked the Allied troops directly to England by telephone.

Harry can still vividly recall events from 1944, adding : “The sound of the gunfire and bombs ... it was deafening.

“When you landed, you just wouldn’t believe that noise.”

In a Horncastle News article last year, Harry revealed fear did not really enter his head due to a mixture of a youthful belief that he was invincible and a concentration on the work ahead.

He said: “As an 18 or 19-year-old, you did not have the same fear, you did not see the danger.

“You were so busy too and just did not worry as much. We were not told what we were doing or where we were about to go; you didn’t ask, you followed orders.”

