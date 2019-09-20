Crowds gather in Horncastle for ‘biggest climate change protest yet’

Dozens of climate change protestors met in Horncastle today (Friday) to take part in a global movement against climate change.

Holly Pavey was joined by dozens of protestors taking a stand against the dangers of climate change.

Climate change protestors. Picture: John Fieldhouse. EMN-190920-131541001

Holly described the latest protest as ‘the biggest one yet’ with 40 or so protestors taking part.

Monthly protests have been taking place since March to force the Government to take action.

Holly and fellow protestors have previously met with MP Victoria Atkins to get their point across at a local level.

As previously reported, Holly said: “The school strikes movement began in August 2018 when Swedish schoolgirl Greta Thunberg went on strike.

“Since then the movement has spread across the globe.

“We demand action on the climate catastrophe and we are waking up to a reality where we can no longer choose to ignore this issue any more.

“We must stand up and fight for our future – or face an uninhabitable planet.”