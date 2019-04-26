Cracking fun in the Woodhall Spa woodlands

The Woodhall Spa Lions club held their third annual Easter Egg and Treasure Hunt at the Petwood Hotel on Saturday.

The successful event saw around 150 children and parents take part in the event through the hotel’s woodlands.

The Woodhall Spa Lions club held their 3rd Annual Easter Egg'and Treasure hunt at the Petwood Hotel EMN-190423-073914001

As always, the children had to find and question various characters who were dressed up in costume and were hiding within the woods.

Once the trail had successfully been completed, each child was given an Easter egg courtesy of the Lions club.

Club president John Ginty said: “A great time was had by all.

“The Lions club would like to express their thanks to Emma Brealey and the staff of the Petwood Hotel for their warm welcome and efforts to support this fun family occasion, which again raised a significant sum of money to support local, national and International charities and worthy causes.”

The Lions club also had a diabetes testing unit on site.

This was a free service enabling anyone concerned as to whether they were at risk of developing this condition to participate in a quick assessment, carried out by a qualified medical practitioner.

A total of 30 adults took up the opportunity.

