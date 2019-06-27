Couple of the year accolade for Joy and Doug from Hemingby

A caring Hemingby couple have been recognised by Lincolnshire County Council.

Joy and Doug Rodwell were named Couple of the Year at Lincolnshire Show last Wednesday.

Described as ‘the most likeable pair you could wish to meet’ Joy and Doug are involved in various activities in Hemingby.

A spokesman from Lincolnshire County Council said: “Their work includes being good neighbours to those in need, and offering long-term support to any with serious illnesses.

“Joy has been the chief organiser and cook for village hall lunches for the past 20 years, providing a three-course meal for over 75 people.

“Profits go towards local good causes such as the playground, the village hall and St Margaret’s Church.

“Joy is also the editor of the quarterly village magazine.

“Doug has been the chair of Hemingby Parish Council for many years.

“The highlight of his tenure was last year’s First World War centenary commemoration.

“Doug is well known for getting involved in all kinds of work, from litter-picking to campaigning for high-speed broadband and co-ordinating funding bids.”

Nominating them, Susan Craggs said: “We are very fortunate to have two absolute stars in our community.”

Presenting the awards at this year’s ceremony, Lincolnshire County Council leader, Councillor Martin Hill added: “This year’s winners are truly inspirational, and make a huge difference to their community through their unstinting commitment.

“They were chosen from a host of nominations covering all corners of the county and I would like to thank everyone who took the time to tell us about their unsung heroes.”