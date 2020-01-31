County organisations issue joint plea for cash to restore land and save threatened wildlife in Australia

Two leading county wide organisations have teamed up to launch an appeal for funds to help towards the restoration of wild habitat destroyed by bush fires in South Australia.

The Sir Joseph Banks Society and the Lincolnshire Community Foundation have created a joint Total Giving campaign.

The Lincolnshire Community Foundation is the largest private grant making organisation in the county.

It recently ran the successful Wainfleet flood appeal.

The Sir Joseph Banks Society, based in Horncastle, is named after one of Lincolnshire’s most famous sons – and one of the greatest figures in Georgian England.

One of the aims of the society is to stimulate interest Banks’ life and achievements through education, research, and publications.

The society is also keen and strengthen links with Australia, where Banks was very much a pioneering figure.

The appeal will donate to the Australian Wildlife Recovery Fund.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service South Australia and Nature Foundation SA, partners for almost 40 years, have teamed up to establish and manage the fund.

While many community groups have already mobilised to provide an immediate response to caring for injured wildlife, the Recovery Fund will be used to re-establish habitat, particularly for threatened and vulnerable species.

Donations will go to local landholders, farmers, and community groups in fire affected regions .

The money will help to urgently assist natural regeneration through activities including feral animal and weed control, and fencing.

This will give both threatened animal and plant life the best chance of recovery.

Funds will also be directed to restore habitat in fire-devastated national parks – particularly on Kangaroo Island.

The work is part of a longer-term campaign to ensure that Australia’s unique wildlife and plant life are saved.

It sits particularly well with the work of the Sir Joseph Banks Society and is part of its contribution to support patron Sir David Attenborough who is campaigning vigorously to highlight the effects of global warming.

•According to latest figures and estimates 1.25 billion native animals have perished in the Australian bush fires, including koalas, kangaroos, wallabies, wombats, echidnas and more.

As many as 8,400 koalas may have already perished in the fires in NSW alone, and these numbers continue to rise.

It is also estimated that bush fires have burnt an estimated 18.6 million hectares (46 million acres; 186,000 square kilometres; 72,000 square miles) of land, destroyed over 5,900 buildings (including approximately 2,683 homes) and killed at least 30 people.

•To donate visit either – www.lincolnshirecf.co.uk or www.joseph-banks.co.uk or click here