County council is accused of ‘FixMyStreet’ reporting scandal

Lincolnshire County Council has been accused of ‘signing off’ road repairs as completed – even if a problem has not been fixed.

A resident told Horncastle town councillors last week that in November he had used the county council’s ‘FixMyStreet’ portal to report a ‘collapsed’ drain outside the entrance to the Ship Inn car park off East Street.

The resident added he received an email on December 8 to say the repair had been completed.

However, he visited the site on January 14 and the drain had not been fixed.

The resident, who did not give his name, told councillors it appeared that contractors had ‘thrown some aggregate’ into the drain and left.

Town councillors have previously criticised ‘FixMyStreet’, and the resident added: “I’d agree with the councillors who have said the system is not fit for purpose.

“How many times do they (county council) say a job has been completed when it hasn’t? Ridiculous.”

Several councillors intimated they knew of similar problems with the system, particularly in regard to pothole repairs.

Town and county councillor Bill Aron again stressed improvements were currently being made to ‘FixMyStreet.’

He said one area of work was the ‘terminology’ used by highways officers.

Coun Aron added: “The terminology they use might not be what the public is used to.

“When a report is made, it might be a temporary repair is carried out and then signed off – even though contractors will need to return to complete the work.

“We (the county council) are looking at the wording because it can be confusing. Of course, people don’t always use the system correctly.”

The resident replied that there was ‘nothing confusing’ about the email he had received.

Mayor Coun Fiona Martin said the county council should have time to improve what she said was a ‘flawed’ system.

Meanwhile, the meeting heard the town council’s recently formed Highways Working Group had drawn up a schedule of repairs for Horncastle.

Group member Coun Richard Barker produced a folder of photographs which he said showed problems dating back three years which had been reported and not acted on.

He asked whether the group would be represented on a planned ‘walkabout’ of the town involving highways officers and Coun Aron.

Coun Martin said she hoped to take part but Coun Aron added there were ‘several things’ that had to be sorted first.

Coun Barker asked what ‘those things’ were and challenged Coun Aron to meet him and ‘thrash out any problems.’

Coun Barker and Coun Aron have clashed previously over highways issues.

Before Coun Aron could reply, Coun Martin stepped in and said: “I am drawing this to a close. It’s not doing the town or this council any good. We need to move on.”

Coun Aron replied: “I have had a number of emails from him (Coun Barker)”, but Coun Martin said: “I’m not having any more discussions. We will move on to the next agenda item.”