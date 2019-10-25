Counsellor will offer welfare support at Wragby venue

A new counselling service and nurture group will be launching in Wragby in efforts to provide vital support for isolated communities.

The sessions will be hosted by mental health counsellor Sherrie Waby.

Sherrie Waby. EMN-191021-101238001

The Hansard Hive, located at Wragby Primary school, was converted into a community meeting room in 2018 thanks to the generosity of the Hansard Trust, a local charity.

Sherrie’s parent nurture groups will focus on the emotional well-being of both parents and children, dealing with challenging behaviours in children (as present in those on the Autism spectrum), and supporting parents with mental illnesses.

Rachel Osgodby, headteacher at Wragby Primary School, said: “We value good mental health and well-being so are delighted to support the community by providing the Hansard Hive free of charge for this fabulous community service.

“This is just the sort of supportive community event that we had in mind when we opened the Hansard Hive.

“We are in full support of Sherrie and the services she offers, such as these confidential parent nurture groups.

“We hope people feel able to access these sessions and that the coping strategies that people receive will be highly beneficial.”

Sherrie brings many years of counselling experience to The Hansard Hive, having supported children and adults with varying degrees of mental health issues in schools, prisons, and hospitals across Lincolnshire.

Sherrie said: “We all have things in life that get us down but when these things are stopping us from moving forward, it’s time for people to reach out.

“Just less than 100,000 adults in Lincolnshire are estimated to have suffered from a common mental disorder in the last week alone and in smaller towns like Wragby, mental health services aren’t necessarily readily available.

“Life in rural market towns can be great, but it can also be very isolating – especially for those with limited access to transport.

“This has a huge impact on mental health, especially on young men, who are four times more likely to commit suicide than women.

“This is why the service will be centrally located at the Hansard Hive in Wragby.

“I will be providing a completely non-judgemental, confidential counselling service specialising in personal trauma, depression, abuse, anxiety, addiction, suicide prevention, bereavement, and self-destructive behaviours.

“The sessions can offer the opportunity to meet people who may be experiencing similar challenges to you, and provide an ‘olive-branch’ to those who might not have a solid support network around them”.

Meet Sherrie at The Hansard Hive on Monday, November 4, from 2-3pm to find out more about the services on offer.

The first parent nurture group will launch on Monday, November 11 (2-3pm) for six weeks. Arrive at 1.45pm. Sessions cost £5 per week.

To find out more, contact Sherrie on 07519 321421.