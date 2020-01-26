Councillors question involvement of school pupils in Horncastle climate protests and say ‘no’ to invitation

Two Horncastle councillors have criticised the involvement of school pupils in on-going climate change protests the town’s Market Place.

Jon Lincoln, a leading local environmentalist, sent an email to all councillors and repeated the invite at last Tuesday’s full council meeting.

Several councillors said they could not attend because of work and other commitments.

However, councillors Alan Lockwood and Richard Barker have both sent the News copies of their individual replies to Mr Lincoln.

In his, Coun Lockwood says children should: ‘not be encouraged ‘ to miss school while Coun Barker suggests holding demonstrations on a weekend – so pupils don’t miss school.

One of the pupils involved is 13-year-old Holly Pavey, a student at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School.

She has taken part in several demonstrations and appeared on regional TV and radio.

She also delivered a passionate speech to town councillors last month when they voted to declare a ‘climate emergency.’

In his email, Coun Lockwood states: “I work towards saving the planet in my own way which does not consist of cluttering up a public car park in the middle of our town and encouraging children to miss school.”

Mr Lockwood also calls on Mr Lincoln not to use his private email address.

Mr Barker follows a similar line, stating: “Demonstrations are part of the democratic process, providing they are lawful, peaceful and do not obstruct public places or deface property, do not cause disruption to properties and access and are properly policed by the organisers.

“They should be held on a weekend and school children should not be taken out of school during term time.

“Your cause might be better served by pamphlets being delivered door to door or organising a public forum.”

Mr Lincoln said he was ‘dismayed’ by the tone of the replies adding they were ‘not acceptable.”

When councillors voted to declare a climate emergency, Coun Lockwood abstained.

At the time, he had to questioned what impact the town council could have on a ‘global problem.’

At last Tuesday’s full council meeting, campaigners – including Mr Lincoln – called for a green policies to be introduced, as soon as possible.

Mr Lincoln said: “You declared a climate emergency... but what have you done since? What are your plans?”

Mayor Coun Fiona Martin said the council had already adopted some ‘small measures’ but added any larger polices would be drawn up by the Policy and Resources Committee.

She admitted the committee wasn’t due to meet until March 23 and any recommendations would then have to be put before a full council meeting.

Several residents accused the council of ‘delaying tactics’ with Mr Lincoln adding: “Words are one thing...actions are another.”

Campaigners called for the committee meeting to be brought forward and Coun Martin promised to keep the public informed of any new date

Mr Lincoln said campaigners had some ‘great ideas’ which the council could consider taking on board.

Coun Martin said forming a ‘green committee ‘– which could include the public – was an option.

Coun Martin added: “We are not delaying anything but there are procedures we are obliged to follow. We have to make sure we have the right policies in place.”

She promised the views of campaigners would ‘be taken into account.’