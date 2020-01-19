Councillors praised as controversial application is kicked out

Teamwork held the key to councillors helping to block a controversial application for almost 100 new homes in Horncastle.

The application for dwellings off Winceby Garden sparked widespread opposition from residents and town-based councillors.

The plans were rejected by East Lindsey District Council’s planning committee - but only by a single vote (5-4).

District councillor Richard Avison spoke against the application along with town councillors Brian Burbidge and Richard Barker.

Coun Avison, speaking at last month’s town council meeting, said: “I want to thank councillors Burbidge and Barker for their support and hopefully the fact we were all working together for the same aim did have an influence on the decision.

“Let’s hope we can we can do more of that.”

Mayor Coun Fiona Martin described the refusal as a ‘positive outcome’ for the town.

She said: “This demonstrates how we should work together and what we can achieve when we do.”

Town councillor Alan Lockwood questioned the role of ELDC planning officers in the process after they went against an overwhelming number objections and recommended approval.

Coun Lockwood said: “Could I ask if our councillors asked planning officers why they recommended approval?”

Coun Avison assured him officers were aware of the weight of opposition but said each application had to be ‘judged on merit’.

He added: “It’s often a fine line. They (officers) see it one way and (committee) members go the other. That’s why we have a committee.”