Councillors asked to support Horncastle Youth Centre rescue bid

Councillors in Horncastle were due to discuss contributing to ongoing efforts to save the town’s under-threat Youth Centre.

A written request for support from the Youth Centre Working Group was among the items on the agenda at the monthly meeting of the town council.

The Working Group has been set up in an attempt to secure the future of the buidling amid reports it would be shutdown later this month by Lincolnshire County Council because of extensive and expensive repair bills

Town and county councillor Bill Aron is already supporting and advising the group, which is chaired by town councillor Dominic Hinkins.

Coun Aron said: “The Working Group is getting to grips with the tasks ahead and gaining more public support.

“LCC’s Community Engagement Team are being extremely helpful and working closely with Dominic.”

Coun Hinkins said: “This project is a real challenge and taking up a lot of time, but if all goes well it will have been worth it.”

Coun Hinkins and Coun Aron are also hoping for support from local residents and businesses.

Coun Aron said: “We are hoping to have a letter ready to go out to as many household in Horncastle as possible, asking for further support by volunteering your time or a service, becoming a member, or gifting a donation.

“The national Co-op have already offered their grant funding from their endangered spaces scheme and Dominic has written to the Town Council asking for their support.

“Lincolnshire Co-op have offered a team to help with the redecorating

“I’m pleased that LCC’s Property Services are helping by supplying lots of information regarding the state of the building and its running cost.

“So much has been done in such a short time. “

Councillors were also scheduled to discuss a vacancy caused by the resignation of Rose Williams. They will be hoping to avoid the expense of an election by co-opting.