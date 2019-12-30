Councillor slams planners and calls for action over historic Old Water Mill building

Councillors in Horncastle have contacted the owners of a historic town building amid claims it is has a negative impact on the town’s landscape.

Town councillor Dominic Hinkins has described the Old Water Mill in Mill Street as being in a: ‘neglected, dangerous and derelict state that adversely affects the amenity of the local area.’

And Coun Hinkins has hit out at ELDC’s planning department for failing to back the town council in their attempts to force the owners of the building to take steps to improve it.

In an email sent to ELDC after the condition of the mill was raised with them, Coun Hinkins states: “The mill is in a very poor state – and has a detrimental effect on the area which is a mixture of residential, commercial and riverside.

“A reply was received from (ELDC) planning that the building ‘does not have sufficient detrimental impact on the street scene’ to warrant the issue of a Section 215 order to the owner of the property.

“The town council’s planning and development committee responded officially to express disappointment at this outcome.”

Coun Hinkins says ELDC’s failure to act ‘directly contradicts’ documentation included in ELDC’s own 2008 review of Horncastle’s conservation area and the 2014 Neighbourhood Development Plan (NDP).

He adds: “Both documents single out the mill as a building of concern and explicitly state that it is a prominent building which is currently in a neglected state, and that this neglect is having a detrimental effect on the local area.

“The NDP in particular notes that the restoration of the mill is a number one priority for local people.

“The town council also noted that it and the History and Heritage Society, a planning consultee, had repeatedly expressed concern about the structural soundness of the building, and the impact it has on the waterfront area.

“Both recommended that any future planning applications and extensions be denied until the owner commits to stabilise the building’s condition.

“Over a decade has passed since the conservation area review and (it is) five years since the NDP was passed and the building has continued to deteriorate.

“It is plainly and obviously the case to Horncastle residents that the mill is in a neglected, dangerous and derelict state and that this adversely affects the amenity of the local area.”

Coun Hinkins goes on to challenge ELDC about why they decided not to take to take enforcement action, compelling the owner to undertake urgent repairs.

Coun Hinkins adds: “The common interpretation is that ELDC simply do not wish to go to the bother of protecting and preserving this local asset.”

Deputy town clerk Michelle Moss confirmed the town council had written to the mill’s owners, asking them take steps to maintain the building and giving them 14 days to respond.

She added if no reply was forthcoming, the town council would contact ELDC, asking them to take enforcement action.

Mrs Moss confirmed the town council had written to ELDC, expressing their ‘disappointment’ at the situation.

The town council is also urging the Environment Agency to dredge the river close to the mill and maintain the river bank in the area more frequently.

The River Bain flows by the building and councillors – and residents – have previously raised fears that a lack of maintenance could increase fears of flooding in the town.

lThe News asked ELDC to comment but the authority had not replied before our Christmas deadline.