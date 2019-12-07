Councillor plays down lottery funding snub

Officials at the National Lottery have rejected the chance to help fund a new recreation ground in Horncastle.

The town council is looking to build the outdoor facility at a site between Prospect Street and Tesco car park.

Councillor Matthew Wilkinson, a member of the working group leading the project, confirmed the lottery had rejected an application from the town council.

However, speaking at this month’s town council meeting, Coun Wilkinson stressed the scheme was still very much on course.

He said: “We have been turned down by the lottery.

“It’s disappointing but I didn’t ever think that they were going to be our main funder.”