Council welcomes changes after ‘homeless’ woman confusion

A leading Horncastle town councillor has welcomed moves to improve the system for reporting homeless or rough sleepers in East Lindsey.

Deputy mayor Councillor Angela Birchall, says she was concerned after an incident in Horncastle last month when a ‘young woman’ was discovered in a shop doorway.

Several residents helped the woman and claimed they attempted to phone East Lindsey’s out-of-hours ‘hotline’ but failed to get a response.

As a result, the woman spent two nights being looked after by volunteers in the Community Centre - before specialist staff were able to contact her.

Two members of ELDC’s rough sleeping team - Carol Rippin and Ellie Rutherford - attended a town council meeting last Tuesday.

They explained the situation regarding the woman and why it took the specialist team so long to make contact.

The duo maintained all out- of- hours calls are answered by East Lindsey’s CCTV monitors, based in Boston.

Those calls are then handed on to a duty officer from the rough sleeping team which links with partner agency P3.

They explained that in this instance, no calls appeared to have been made.

They also said that when contact was made, the woman – who had issues with alcohol –gave a false name and address.

They told councillors there was also some confusion about where the woman was located.

The issue was brought to the attention of town councillors by Lee Bowman, an outreach worker, at a meeting last month.

Coun Birchall revealed she went to see the woman, immediately after the meeting.

She said: “It was late at night. People were standing around in pouring rain wondering what to do.

“There was a lot of confusion. They said they had tried the contact number on the council website. In fact, I witnessed some of the calls.

“Fortunately, we were able to use the community centre but the fact it took two days for someone to help is a concern.”

Ms Rippin, ELDC’s Rough Sleeping Coordinator, told councillors the woman had to be interviewed and assessed before any support could be provided.

She added regulations regarding rough sleepers were ‘very clear’ and the fact the woman gave a false details to staff meant an additional delay.

She also said when staff did travel to Horncastle, there was confusion over where the woman was located.

Ms Rippin indicated that as a result of the incident, changes had been made to simplify the instructions on ELDC’s website to report issues out-of-hours .

She assured councillors the woman was receiving support and was ‘doing well.’’

Coun Birchall added: “Let’s put this down to a mix up. You (officers) do a very difficult job . I’m not criticising anyone.”

Coun Dominic Hinkins praised officers but said inevitably, individual cases would ‘slip through the net.’

Ms Rippin agreed and added it would be ‘positive’ to work with the town council to identify accommodation for homeless people in the town.