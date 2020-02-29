Council says sorry after blunder over club finances

Horncastle Town Council has apologised to a local bowls club about comments made about its financial situation.

Horncastle Outdoor Bowls Club applied to the council for a donation of £500 towards repairing a fence.

At their January meeting, councillors cut the funding to £250 after hearing the bowls club was ‘not a poor club.’

Town Clerk Amanda Bushell told the meeting the club had submitted accounts as part of the application, which suggested ‘significant funds were available.’

Now, the council has admitted it got the figures wrong.

Club chairman Anthony White said: “It is not a wealthy club, and does not have significant funds. In the accounts provided to the council, the club showed a credit balance, but hardly a significant sum.

“However, this balance is necessary since the club’s earnings accrue during the summer, but the liabilities occur throughout the year.

“If the up-to-date balance sheet were presented today, it would show that the club had settled its liabilities, and had little or no available funds until the season starts this summer.

“In fact, members of the club voted for an increase in subscriptions at the AGM to help the club remain viable.

“I have spoken to the clerk, and she has recognised the true financial situation of the club, and has apologised for the misunderstanding that arose.”

The comment about not being ‘a poor club’ was made by Coun Alan Lockwood.

Mr White said: “I cannot understand how Coun Lockwood knows that the club ‘was not a poor club’.

“I invite him to explain where his information came from, and to contact me to view the accounts if he so wishes. He may attend the next committee meeting to verify his assertions.”

Mr White added the article in the News - factually based on comments made in the council meeting - gave ‘a completely ‘false impression’ of the club.’

Mrs Bushell told the News: “There was some confusion over the figures and we apologise .”

But, it is understood the donation will not be increased.