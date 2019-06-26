Council put wheels in motion for new Horncastle cemetery

A survey issued to residents in Horncastle regarding a new cemetery for the town received an overwhelmingly positive response, it can be revealed.

Residents were asked to complete a survey and the majority were in favour of a new cemetery being built for the town.

They also responded positively to the proposal of Horncastle Town Council borrowing £110,000 to complete the necessary works, and paying back the loan over a 50 year period.

The town council received 162 responses to the survey - with 146 answering yes to borrowing the money, and the remaining 16 people voting no.

At this month’s full town council meeting, councillors voted unanimously to apply to the Secretary of State for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government for approval to borrow £110,000 to fund work to create the new cemetery.

Subject to being granted borrowing approval, the town council will then apply to the Public Works Loan Board for a loan of £110,000 to be repaid over 50 years.

The final step, subject to the funding being in place, will be to get approval for the Estates Management Committee to accept the proposed tender and oversee the work to create the new cemetery.

As previously revealed, the existing cemetery on Boston Road is nearly at capacity - and there are only enough free grave spaces remaining to last for approximately another two years.

Horncastle Town Council has purchased the field adjacent to the Horncastle Community Woodland, off Scrivelsby Road, and East Lindsey District Council have already granted planning permission to change the landinto a new burial ground.

Speaking in April this year, a spokesman from Horncastle Town Council said: “It is anticipated that the new cemetery will have enough grave spaces to serve the community for at least 200 years.

“All the work that has been carried out to date, including the purchase of the field, has been paid for by Horncastle Town Council’s Capital Reserve.

“But there are insufficient capital reserves to complete the work to create a new cemetery.

“The work includes creating a woodland driveway and internal parking area; constructing a cemetery store and toilet building, and resurfacing the main entrance car park.

“The town council is proposing to seek a loan for this amount to be repaid over 50 years.

“The cost of the loan repayments has been included in the town council’s budget.

“Repaying the loan over 50 years will enable the cost of the new cemetery to be shared with future residents of the town.”

“The alternatives are not having burial facilities in the town or raising funds by increasing the council tax.”