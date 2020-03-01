Council praise for Horncastle PCSO

A Horncastle-based PCSO has been failed as an ‘asset for the town.’

Speaking at this month’s Horncastle Town Council meeting, Coun Alan Lockwood said PCSO Wass (above left) did a ‘brilliant job.”

During a discussion about police resources, Coun Lockwood: “I’m sure I can speak for everyone when I say what a brilliant job Nigel does. He has the confidence of the town and he is very much reactive in that he does respond to concerns.”

PCSO Wass has been involved in a number of community projects in the last week, including visits to several schools to talk about internet safety and ‘mini’ police sessions.