Council leader says tax rise will help fund more highway repairs and extra flooding measures

Council taxpayers facing another hike in their annual bills have been told the additional revenue raised will be spent on what they want - highways and flooding.

County councillors last week voted to approve the authority’s proposed budget for 2020-21. It features a 1.5% increase in general council tax and an additional 3% rise, specifically for adult social care.

Combined with other elements of tax bills - district council, town/parish councils and police - owners of a Band D-rated property will face an increase of around £65.

County Council leader Coun Martin Hill pledged more cash will be invested in highways maintenance and flooding, with £14m of efficiency savings helping balance the budget.

He said: “We know that road repairs and flooding are a priority for many residents.

“So, despite the continued reduction in our main government grant, we’ll be spending around £4m on extra highways gangs, who’ll carry out additional maintenance across the county, including pothole repairs.

“In addition, more than £2m will go towards extra drainage repairs and new flood-response equipment for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.”

Cash had also been earmarked for a number of other projects - several of which could directly benefit the Horncastle area.

They include a replacement for the household waste recycling site at Kirkby on Bain, and an extension to the town’s Boston Road Industrial Estate.

The council has said it will carry out improvements to tackle ‘pinch-points’ along the Lincolnshire Coastal Highway - the A158 to Skegness.

One of the worst is in Horncastle at the junction of Boston Road and the A158 (Jubilee Way).

Local councillors, and residents, have been calling for an end to the notorious delays for decades. However, the county council has yet to reveal any details of what, or exactly where, any programme of improvements will take place.

Highways officers have previously admitted the options at that Horncastle junction are very limited.

There are no details either about the industrial estate expansion although several businesses - including Polypipe - are planning new developments.

Meanwhile, Coun Hill stressed the county will continue to have one of the country’s lowest council tax rates. He said the authority again faced significantly greater costs as a result of continued growth in demand for adult care services.

He added: “We’ll also continue to push for fairer funding. It’s long been recognised rural areas like ours receive less than their fair share of Government money. It’s time for that to be put right.”