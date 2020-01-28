Council hopes for talks to discuss future of Horncastle eyesore

Councillors in Horncastle are hoping to meet the owners of a historic building which has been described as a ‘blight on the town.’

The Old Water Mill, off Mill Lane, was recently described by Coun Dominic Hinkins as being in a ‘neglected, derelict state that adversely affects the amenity of the local area.’

Coun Hinkins was also critical of East Lindsey District Council’s failure to take any enforcement action.

Now, Coun Hinkins has revealed the town council has tracked down the owner of the building and are planning a meeting to discuss future options.

Permission was given in 2009 for 10 new homes, but nothing has happened since.