Council calls for action to protect pedestrians

Town councillors have added their voice to calls to improve safety for pedestrians in North Street and the Bull Ring.

Coun Angela Birchall said she was worried about the speed of vehicles passing just inches away from pedestrians.

She said: “People feel very vulnerable on the pavement.

“I know the pavement is very narrow but could we not ask for some sort of railing or barrier to be put up.

“I’m sure people would feel a lot safer.”

Councillors agreed the road was not wide enough for large vehicles to pass side by side but acknowledged the pavement was not wide enough to accommodate barriers.