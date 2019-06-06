Coningsby & Tattershall Lions help the wheels go round

The County Linx Radio bus had broken down and needed some essential repairs, so Coningsby & Tattershall Lions stepped in to help.

The bus is equipped so presenters, who are all volunteers, can not only provide invaluable IT training sessions, but also broadcast live from community events.

Four Lions visited the County Linx Radio studios at Irby in the Marsh, where Lion president Wally handed over a cheque for £500 to presenters Andrew and Doug towards the cost of these repairs and to help ‘the wheels on the bus go round’.