Coningsby & Tattershall Lions help the wheels go round

Coningsby & Tattershall Lions presented a cheque for ?500 to County Linx Radio towards their bus repairs EMN-190306-201436001
The County Linx Radio bus had broken down and needed some essential repairs, so Coningsby & Tattershall Lions stepped in to help.

The bus is equipped so presenters, who are all volunteers, can not only provide invaluable IT training sessions, but also broadcast live from community events.

Four Lions visited the County Linx Radio studios at Irby in the Marsh, where Lion president Wally handed over a cheque for £500 to presenters Andrew and Doug towards the cost of these repairs and to help ‘the wheels on the bus go round’.