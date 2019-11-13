Coningsby remembers

Representative of the participating organisations wait to lay their poppy wreaths. 'Photo by Oscarpix Imaging. EMN-191111-112719001
Act of Remembrance at Coningsby on Sunday.

Pictures by OscarpixImaging.

The delegation from Coningsby Air Cadets marches to take up post at the War Memorial. 'Photo by Oscarpix Imaging. EMN-191111-112708001

.

Standards are lowered in salute as the Last Post sounds at the Coningsby Remembrance Ceremony. 'Photo by Oscarpix EMN-191111-112730001

The Mayor of Coningsby lays a wreath on behalf of the Town Council. 'Photo by Oscarpix Imaging. EMN-191111-112740001

The RAF Coningsby contingent comes to attention at the Coningsby Remembrance Parade. Photo by Oscarpix Imaging. EMN-191113-160516001

