Competition: Names these lambs and win family day pass at Tattershall Farm Park

Tattershall Farm Park have welcomed two new arrivals recently.

The lambs, which are both female, are a mixed breed of Herdwick (mum) and Hebridean (dad).

The Horncastle News has joined forces with Tattershall Farm Park for an exciting competition - can you help name the twins?

Email your suggestions to georgia.burrows@jpimedia.co.uk and two lucky winners can enjoy a family day pass (for four people).

Entries close at 5pm on Wednesday, June 5 and the winners will be announced in the Horncastle News the following week.

Good luck!