Competition: Names these lambs and win family day pass at Tattershall Farm Park

Tattershall Farm Park have welcomed two new arrivals recently.
The lambs, which are both female, are a mixed breed of Herdwick (mum) and Hebridean (dad).
The Horncastle News has joined forces with Tattershall Farm Park for an exciting competition - can you help name the twins?
Email your suggestions to georgia.burrows@jpimedia.co.uk and two lucky winners can enjoy a family day pass (for four people).
Entries close at 5pm on Wednesday, June 5 and the winners will be announced in the Horncastle News the following week.
Good luck!