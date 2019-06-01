Combined service at Horncastle to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day landings

For the first time, three local Royal British Legion Branches are coming together for a joint memorial service.

Horncastle and District, Coningsby and Tattershall and Woodhall and District Branches are holding a joint service to mark the 75th Anniversary of the D-Day Landings.

The service will be held at St Mary’s Church in Horncastle at 7pm next Thursday, June 6.

Horncastle and District Branch Chairman Julian Millington said: “ Unlike the recent events related to WWI, there are still veterans alive who were involved in the D-Day Landings.

Holding a joint event meant that we could widen the search area to trace veterans who took part and invite them to the service.

“Our Branch President was there and will be attending the service.

“Unfortunately, though we managed to trace a couple of others, none are in good enough health to attend the service.”

The event will include a Parade of Standards from the three branches and a number of others from local organisations.

Julian continued: “We have had tremendous support locally for all our Remembrance Events and hope that the church will be full once again to remember what turned out to be one of the most significant days of World War 2.”

As well as branch members from the branches involved, local leaders of the councils are attending the event, as is the County Chairman of Lincolnshire Royal British Legion, Tony Goodwin BEM.