Coffee morning is ‘bake’ in town

It’s back! The popular Age UK Lindsey coffee morning, held weekly at Horncastle Community Centre, has returned for 2020.

And, it promises an inter generational start to the decade, with a joint venture between the charity and the town’s St Lawrence School.

As the Horncastle prepared for Christmas, it was with a heavy heart that staff at Age UK Lindsey finished the year with the temporary closure of its long-time Thursday coffee morning.

Retirement and other commitments meant that there were no volunteers to run the group to re-open in the spring.

As reported in December, a Pilates class takes place across the corridor from the coffee morning, with the group heading over post-class to have a natter and catch-up.

One of the ladies knew that staff and pupils at St Lawrence School, based at Bowl Alley Lane, were ‘old hands’ at this type of event and approached them to see if they would be interested in taking it on.

Without further ado, a coffee morning team mustered and the tea and cake spot was quickly reborn!

Supporting pupils with additional needs, St Lawrence School, Horncastle, and St Bernard’s School, Louth, are a part of the Lincolnshire Wolds Federation, which caters for students with moderate to severe and profound learning difficulties.

St Lawrence’s Moving On and Community Engagement Lead Trish Hughes said: “This is a great opportunity for our students to learn transferable life and work skills.

“We have run this type of event before and, having been approached by ladies who were regulars, we thought it was a fantastic chance for everyone to work together.”

One of the volunteer pupils (aged 15) said: “I have helped at coffee mornings before and really enjoy it – it is an adventure. There is no class work and I love being in the kitchen. I am good at washing up!”

Another student added: “I love to chat and help and I like talking to the people here. I like to clear the tables.”

Tina Judge, a member of the Pilates group, is delighted the coffee morning is back, having been the instigator of the new venture.

She explained: “I used to work for the school and think it is a fantastic intergenerational opportunity. After the last one, in December, we went to a place in town but this is so handy, being across the hall from our class. It is great that it is back.”

CEO of Age UK Lindsey Andy Storer said: “This is a really positive opportunity between the Lincolnshire Wolds Federation and Age UK Lindsey that will benefit the students and older people in Horncastle. We are really excited for the future of the event.”

The new-look coffee morning will serve homemade cakes, tea and coffee every Thursday, from 10am to 11.30am, at the centre.

• To find out more, telephone 01472 524242.

For details on Age UK Lindsey, visit www.ageuk.org.uk/lindsey and for more on the school visit www.lwf.lincs.sch.uk