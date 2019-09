Horncastle Library will be one of many venues across the area hosting an event to support Macmillan as part of the charity’s annual World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

Go along between 10am and 4pm next Thursday, September 26, to enjoy a hot drink and cake while you choose your books.

This is one of many community events hosted by the library.

Next month, on October 18, there will be a free talk on Henry IV of Bolingbroke, from 2.30pm to 3.15pm.

Free tea and coffee will be served too.