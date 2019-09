Post & Pantry at Donington on Bain will be hosting a Macmillan coffee morning this Friday, September 27, from 9am to noon.

There will be a raffle and a children’s game, as well as lots of cake and biscuits.

Local libraries will be doing their bit for the charity too, with both Woodhall Spa and Horncastle Libraries hosting coffee mornings tomorrow (Thursday), from 10am to 4pm at Horncastle and 2.30pm to 4.30pm at Woodhall Spa.