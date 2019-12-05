Christmas pie is a crust above the rest at Coningsby pub

So....how do you like your sprouts cooked?

Boiled to within a millimetre of their life, roasted in oil with crumbled chestnuts sprinkled over the top or fried with chestnuts, sage and shallots? Throw in a rasher or two of diced bacon if you like.

But, how about tucking into sprouts ...in a pie. Chefs at the Leagate Inn near Coningsby have come up with the complete Christmas dinner pie - sprouts, stuffing, pigs in blankets and all.

It’s available every Tuesday night (pie night) until the end of the year.

The verdict of diners? it’s a crust about the rest! ⁣