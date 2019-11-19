Cheese and wine evening at two Horncastle art galleries

International artist Anita Mortimer is hosting a cheese and wine event at her two North Street galleries this Saturday (November 23).

Members of the public are invited to Mortimer Art Gallery and the Exhibitor’s Gallery between 6.30pm and 9pm.

The evening is a celebration of new and existing artists.

Visitors can view an immense variety of different and diverse art at the galleries, including abstract, oil, pen and ink, watercolours, photographic mediums, as well as woodturning gifts and other unique merchandise.

Everyone is welcome and entry is free.

To find out more, call Anita on 07917 854007.