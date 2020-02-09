Characters galore in Lions & Leos panto

Community spirit, fun and laughter came together in Tattershall Village Hall for this year’s pantomime offering from the Coningsby & Tattershall Lions and Leos.

Snow White, an original script loosely based on the fairy tale, was written, produced and performed by the Lions and Leos, and played to an almost full house on the Saturday and a packed house on the Sunday.

Panto time

Queen Marigold, the most beautiful woman on the planet, was desperate to remarry, so she could be kept in the manner to which she was not accustomed.

She had been exchanging letters with Prince Romeo, Valentino, Alexander the Third, and had invited him for a visit.

Unbeknown to her, there was a vision of loveliness standing in her way: Snow White!

A host of characters featured in the performances - Tom Thumb, Paddington, Pooh Bear and Yogi - for extra fun.

Panto time

There was even an appearance by singing star Dusty Springfield, aka Sandie Shaw, a character from last year’s event, who had reinvented herself so she can “get into panto, a place where all fading stars go”!

The pantomime raised £977, which will go to support local good causes.

Panto time

Panto time

Panto time