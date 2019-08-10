Chairs for the chair at preschool

When Coningsby & Tattershall Lions Club heard Jacdor Community Pre-school was in need of some new equipment, they roared into action. After all, ‘Where there’s a need there’s a Lion!’

On the pre-school graduation day, President Neil officially handed over some new chairs to Marilyn Hawkins, chairman of the pre-school.

Coningsby & Tattershall Lions are all volunteers who give their time for free to help out in the local community.

To find out more about the Lions, contact Lion Michael on 01526 342036.