Celebration at Gunby Hall for 75 years of belonging to the National Trust

More than 500 people joined the team at Gunby Hall and Gardens, near Spilsby, earlier this month to mark 75 years since the property was gifted to the National Trust by the Massingberd family

In typical British fashion the heavens opened but visitors failed to have their spirits dampened with some even sheltering in some of the rooms at Gunby Hall.

Volunteer Nick O'Farrell doing a condition survey on the biiks in the library. EMN-190705-092534001

The event featured: the Gunby Singers, the Creaking Bones Ukulele group, Alford Silver Band, the Lincolnshire Regency Society, an organ recital by volunteer Jessie Talbot, the Friskney Bowmen, and croquet workshops by volunteer Glynis Docker.

Volunteer Experience Manager Astrid Gatenby said: “The rain didn’t dampen the spirits and there was a large celebratory cake to share and lots of bunting in the house and gardens – mostly handmade by volunteers and staff members – helped to put visitors in a festive mood.

The party marks the launch of new exhibitions in Gunby Hall that explain how and why Gunby was given to the National Trust as well as displays of never before seen photos of Gunby in 1944 in the house and gardens.

Visitors will be able to explore these exhibitions and photos until the end of October.

Bag piper Gary Smith EMN-190705-092554001

For opening times and more information, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/gunby-hall

You can also search for Gunby Hall on Facebook and Twitter to keep up to date with all the activities.

Sisters L-R Kelly Grundy and Georgina Grundy looking at one of the exhibitions. EMN-190705-092501001

Dancing outside the hall. EMN-190705-092512001

L-R Jamie Clay of Friskney Bowmen, Nina Hextall 7, John Aiken of Friskney Bowmen, Sebastian Hexall 9. EMN-190705-092614001

The Gunby Singers performing EMN-190705-092624001