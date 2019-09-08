Celebrate local produce in East Lindsey this British Food Fortnight

British Food Fortnight returns once again this month and East Lindsey residents are being encouraged to join in the celebrations and support their local food producers.

British Food Fortnight celebrates all that’s great about British food and drink and promotes the benefits of buying and eating from our home produced larder, and is the biggest celebration of its type. This year’s British Food Fortnight takes place between September 21 and October 6.

East Lindsey District Council has worked with market traders to offer up some tasty discounts with nine traders serving up some special offers during the fortnight.

The vouchers will be available from the participating traders at Louth, Horncastle and Spilsby Markets and will also be provided in the Louth and Mablethorpe Leaders, Horncastle News and Skegness and Spilsby Standards on Wednesday, September 18.

Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and Rural Economy, Councillor Adam Grist, said: “British Food Fortnight is a great chance to celebrate the food and drink that Lincolnshire is renowned for, especially as it will coincide with Lincolnshire Day on October 1.

“As a District we are home to a number of fantastic and unique producers, so I’m delighted that our traders have once again helped support British Food Fortnight with some great offers.”

The District Council is also encouraging food businesses to try out a market stall for free during the fortnight.

Food businesses that haven’t traded at the District Council’s markets before will be able to have a free stall at Horncastle and Louth markets, on 21 and 28 September respectively.

Anyone interested in taking up the free stall offer should contact Esther Belton on 01507 613532 or via email Esther.Belton@e-lindsey.gov.uk.

Details on local markets can be found at www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/markets