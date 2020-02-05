Casting call for mystery plays’ summer tour

The Lincoln Mystery Plays returns in 2020 with a vigorous new script focused around truth, lies and power.

Taking to the road on a countywide tour for the first time in decades, this long-established series of plays will be presented with striking relevance whilst staying true to their Medieval origins.

And you are invited to play a part in their historic endurance - either on stage, back-stage or in another supporting role.

Director Tom Straszewski, who has experience in bringing the more famous York Mystery Plays to life, is seeking an ensemble cast of around 20 amateur actors – including teenagers – plus child actors and more adults specific to each of the five locations: Louth, Horncastle, Heckington, Gainsborough and Lincoln.

There is a wide range of parts available, both small and large, suited to all backgrounds, ages, abilities and acting experience.

The Mystery Plays are an historical style of performance, bringing to life Bible stories in a fun, frank and fundamentally impactful way that makes them relevant for everyone.

Under Tom’s direction, there are some exciting and innovative ideas and fresh edits, which will give them added appeal for 2020.

The staging will be unique and, rather than anyone stealing the limelight, a collaborative approach will see actors take on a multitude of characters.

Many people will perform aspects of Jesus’s story, including toddlers, and three actors develop stages of Mary’s character.

Initial workshops for anyone interested in taking part will be held in small groups, working on a small section of the text together, to explore story telling. No experience necessary, drop in for 10 minutes or an hour.

These will be held in Heckington Church, on Saturday, February 8 (2pm to 5pm); Lincoln Labour Club on Sunday, February 9 (2pm to 6pm) and Monday, February 10 (7pm to 10pm).

For information and to book, email info@lincolnmysteries.co.uk, or sign up at www.lincoln mysteries.co.uk/get-involved.

A further session may be arranged for Louth or Horncastle subject to demand.

Performances will be held across 12 nights - on July 17 and 18 (Louth); July 21 (Heckington); July 22 (Horncastle); July 23 and 24 (Gainsborough); and July 27 to August 1 (Lincoln Cathedral).

Rehearsals will be held on Monday and Tuesday evenings and Sunday afternoons from March onwards, generally in Lincoln, but no-one will be required at all rehearsals for some time and a schedule will be agreed.

There are also opportunities to be part of a production team.

These roles are unpaid and well suited for enthusiastic amateurs or students looking to build experience in a supportive environment.

Some expenses may be paid.

For detail of all roles, contact Tom direct on tom.straszewski@gmail.com, or visit the website.