Caring Katie shows age is no barrier

They say age is not a barrier to success – and Katie More can certainly testify to that.

She is proud to hold the accolade of Tanglewood Care Services youngest registered care home manager.

Katie (24) joined the team at Toray Pines Care Home in Coningsby as deputy manager in January 2017,

She had a background in social care that she had pursued after graduating in social science at Lincoln University.

At Toray Pines, Katie very quickly established herself as a natural leader with a passion for creating an ‘inclusive community’ for the home’s residents, many of who are living with dementia.

Through her dedication, commitment and natural affinity for others, Katie became the home’ s registered manager in July 2017.

She embarked on a yearlong Dementia Course in London with the renowned Dr David Sheard.

That fuelled Katie’s passion for people living with dementia and she dedicated herself to ensuring that residents at Toray Pines are able to live the best life possible.

Katie changed the culture of Toray Pines. She removed ‘care stations’ and created intimate seating areas in their place.

She introduced the ‘Toray Tots’ with her activities team, made inside garden spaces, and established a homely dining experience to encourage social interaction.

Katie says: “At Toray Pines, we understand that we work in our residents’ home – and not that they live in our workplace.

“We have created a warm and inclusive community, and consistently aim to meet the aspirations and needs of residents.

“I started working in care at a young age and have always known it’s the career for me. Tanglewood has given me the opportunity to progress.”