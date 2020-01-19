Can you help plot exciting future for hall?

The chairman of trustees at Stanhope Hall in Horncastle is hoping more volunteers will come forward to help run the building.

Brian Burbidge, who is also a town councillor, stresses the hall is on course for a ‘very viable future’ with bookings running well into next year.

A number of improvements have already been made to the historic building – and more are in the pipeline as the hall continues to serve as a valuable community facility.

The hall’s annual meeting will be held on January 23 at 6.30pm in a first floor meeting room.

Everyone is welcome and Mr Burbidge said: “We need more people who are prepared to put their efforts into looking after and working for the hall.”

•Anyone interested in helping, or becoming a trustee, can contact the town council.