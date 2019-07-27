CAMRA award for popular Ebrington Arms

The Fenland Branch of CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) recently presented their 2019 Pub of the Year certificate to the Ebrington Arms, in Kirkby on Bain.

The award is given to the pub within the Fenland area (of over 400 pubs) which has outstanding and consistent quality of real ale, and in addition has other excellent attributes such as warmth of welcome and good service.

This is the second time the Ebrington Arms has won this well deserved award.

Fenland members enjoyed a walk from the pub round Kirkby on Bain and surrounding area prior to lunch and presentation.