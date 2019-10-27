Calls for county to grit estate roads in Horncastle

Roads on Horncastle Industrial Estate could be added to the lists of local routes gritted by Lincolnshire County Council this winter.

Town councillors have asked for the estate to be included after claims roads were ‘terrible’ in bad weather.

Councillor Mark Everton said his job involved maintaining grits bins on the Boston Road Estate.

He told this month’s town council meeting that a company based on the estate regularly took all the grit from the bins to use themselves.

Coun Everton said: “There are accidents down there (the estate) all the time. It’s terrible.”

Mayor Coun Fiona Martin pointed out a number of emergency services were based on the estate, included ambulances and LIVES.

She said: “They (the county council) grit the industrial estate in Spilsby so they can do ours.”