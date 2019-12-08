Business class at Banovallum Christmas fair

GCSE Business Studies students from Horncastle’s Banovallum School will be putting their theory in to practice next week.

They will be holding a Christmas Fair next Thursday, December 12, running mini-enterprises in a bid to help boost their curriculum in a practical sense.

The students have created their own teams and come up with different creative ways to run a business and, hopefully, make some profit.

Two of the students, Finley and Arron have set up their enterprise called ‘The Chocolate Factory’.

Finlay said: “We have been meeting with much success in this competition and have learned a lot from the experience.

Arron added: “We both believe that our products are genuinely tasty and we are very excited to see how customers are going to like it.”

Finlay and Arron were nominated out of a selection of students and highlighted for the great attitudes they have shown through the project.

The fair will be open to members of the public from 3.35pm to 4.30pm,

Stalls range from food and drink ideas to games and raffles, with crafts and gifts for loved ones too.

A school spokesman said: “Students have been hard at work over the past few weeks designing their businesses to learn essential skills for after their educational journey; please come along and show your support.”

There will also be stalls ran by the student council, school houses and some members of the public.

The Friends of Banovallum School will be at the Banovallum Christmas fair this year as well to chat to parents who may be interested in joining the group, to offer their support and help in what is a very important part of supporting the school socially and to raise money for events in school.

The Friends of Banovallum School (FoBS) will be holding an extraordinary general meeting on January 21 for those interested in helping to raise and allocate funds for providing that extra bit of enrichment for Banovallum students.

Go along to show your support for the hard work put in by all the students and school, as well as seeing what the FoBS is all about.