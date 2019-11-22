Business as usual at Tattershall Farm Park after recent flooding

‘Not in living memory has it ever been this bad’. These are words from Tattershall Farm Park owner Marie Morrell.

Marie, along with a dedicated team of staff, are working hard to get things back to normal after floods wreaked havoc at the award-winning business last week.

Soaked... Jo, who works in the animal care team. EMN-191118-134647001

Speaking to The News on Friday, Marie said: “We are having to find foster animals for some of our little animals, and we’ve had to move our larger animals inside, they are all sharing pens.

“We are pumping water off as much as we can following advice from the Environment Agency.

“We’ve moved some of our cows to a different farm to live temporarily.

“It will take weeks and months for the ground to dry up.

Woodland play towers under water. EMN-191118-134607001

“Some of our animals will be in temporary accommodation for a month or more if it dries up soon.

“Not in living memory has it ever been this bad.”

Marie says it is very much business as usual – but with outdoor areas still under water, there is plenty of events taking place indoors.

Marie praised the work of the EA and Witham Third Drainage Board for helping her and local residents recover.

Staff think they will lose thousands of flowers and bulbs planted in the eco area last year. EMN-191118-134617001

She said: “Everyone is being really supportive and we are so grateful.

“The Environment Agency and drainage board have been brilliant.

“There was an issue with some of the gates on the River Witham that normally stop the flow back onto our land closing, but we’ve been dealing with that with help from the Environment Agency and the drainage board.

“They have rectified it by switching extra pumps on and adding sand bags.

The flying arena for birds of prey has also been affected. EMN-191118-134637001

“Everyone we have spoken to has been so helpful and responsive.

“There are limitations to what they can do – but everyone has been amazing.”

In a post on Tattershall Farm Park’s Facebook page on Monday morning, Marie added: “We’ve been absolutely overwhelmed by how supportive so many people have been since we told you about our soggy situation!

“Thankfully the rain has stopped and the water in the dykes around us and in the River Witham is dropping.

“We also want to thank Witham Third Drainage Board and the Environment Agency for their quick response at the beginning of last week when it was identified that water from the Witham was flowing back into the land around the farm.

“The flooding / rainfall situation locally was at a record level and the teams we have dealt with have been really great.

A goat pen submerged in water. EMN-191118-134556001

“While we still have some way to go before things are back to normal we’ll keep you updated.”

A spokesman from the EA added: “We have been offering support to people affected by the flooding where possible.

“Our teams have been working over the weekend speaking to people in affected areas. We have also installed a temporary pump on Tattershall Park Beck to help prevent flooding in the area.

“Our area incident room in Lincoln remains open as there are still a number of flood warnings in place.

• Search for Tattershall Farm Park on Facebook for the latest information.