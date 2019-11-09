Bumper turn-out for District Council chairman’s Civic Service at St Mary’s

Horncastle Police were among the many groups and organisations represented at East Lindsey District Council’s Civic Service at St Mary’s Church, Horncastle last Sunday.

The service - held to celebrate Councillor David Andrews’ year as ELDC chairman - included a performance by Banovallum Brass.

The service was taken by the Rev Cilla Smith, Priest In Charge of the Asterby Group of Parishes and chaplain to the chairman of ELDC.

Pictured above are PCSO Nigel Wass, Jacky Barnsley and Insp Sarah Constantine.