Brave Tom named as UK captain for Invictus Games

Tom Folwell won’t just be taking part in the Invictus Games this year – he’ll be captaining the UK’s wheelchair rugby team.

Tom, 34, who lives in Holbeck, near Horncastle, was already selected for the 65-strong team of wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans for the games which will be held in the Netherlands in May.

The call-up represented a proud moment for Tom who lost both legs and the tops of four fingers from his left hand when he stepped on an IED (improvised explosive device) while on patrol in Afghanistan seven years ago.

Since then, Tom has used sport as a motivational part of his amazing recovery. Prince Harry, a big supporter of the games, is among the many people impressed by Tom’s determination.

Now, Tom can look forward to leading the UK’s challenge for honours at rugby. He has also been selected to represent the UK at basketball and volleyball.

Tom, commenting on his initial selection in the Horncastle News, said: “Competing in the games will show all the hard work was worth it – and that I’m still a member of the greater military family.

“I know I’ll be proud to represent my country.” Tom also admitted he was looking forward to performing in front of his family, including wife Tania and young son Harvey.

All-rounder Tom is a member of Louth and District Archery Club where colleagues are proud of his achievements. Chairman Rick Smith said: “The club is really proud of Tom and we will be cheering him all the way.”