Bishop’s cash to help sustain Horncastle’s free magazine

Horncastle’s popular community magazine has received a cash boost to help ensure a sustainable future.

Now in its second full year, Horncastle Matters is distributed to every letter box in Horncastle, and beyond.

Paul Scott, Chairman of Lincolnshire Community Foundation presented a cheque for £4,000 to the Rev Charles Patrick, Chairman of the Horncastle Matters community magazine.

The grant was awarded by the Bishop of Lincoln’s Social Justice Fund, which the Community Foundation manages.

The Rev Patrick said: “This is a wonderful gift from the Church’s Social Justice Fund, and shows that other organisations and charities recognize the value of Horncastle Matters and the impact it is making in connecting with every resident in the town and surrounding area.”

The magazine is a Horncastle Churches Together initiative, with representatives from St Mary’s Church, Life Church, the Methodist Church and the Roman Catholic Church.

Paul Scott said: “This grant-giving fund was set up in 2014 as a partnership between the Diocese of Lincoln and the Lincolnshire Community Foundation.

“It is particularly appropriate for projects that aim to assist and improve areas relating to community cohesion, community facilities, young people, older people, the local economy and arts and heritage.”

The magazine is printed four times a year, is distributed free and has a total circulation of over 3000 copies.