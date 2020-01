Charity bingo sessions held in the local area over the last 12 months have raised an incredible £5,174.50 for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Fundraiser Janice Dilks, from Tetford, organised 14 bingo sessions in the Louth and Horncastle area during the last year to raise the cash for this worthy cause.

The next bingo session will take place on Sunday (January 12) at the Louth British Legion Hall.

Doors open at 1.30pm, and eyes down at 2.30pm.

Call 01507 533769 for more details.